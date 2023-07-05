Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryClassification & Balancing of Chemical ReactionsRedox Reactions
Potassium, a silvery metal, reacts with bromine, a corrosive, reddish liquid, to yield potassium bromide, a white solid. Write the balanced equation, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents.

