The vaporization of Br2 from the liquid to the gas state requires 7.4 kcal/mol (31.0 kJ/mol).
c. How many kilojoules are needed to evaporate 82 g of Br2?
Acetylene (H–C≡C–H) is the fuel used in welding torches.
b. Estimate ∆H for this reaction (in kJ/mol) using the bond energies listed in Table 7.1.
Glucose, also known as "blood sugar" when measured in blood, has the formula C6H12O6.
a. Write the equation for the combustion of glucose with O2 to give CO2 and H2O.
c. What is the minimum amount of energy (in kJ) a plant must absorb to produce 15.0 g of glucose?
Which of the following processes results in an increase in entropy of the system?
a. A drop of ink spreading out when it is placed in water
b. Steam condensing into drops on windows
c. Constructing a building from loose bricks