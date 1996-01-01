Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Chemical Reactions & Quantities

Stoichiometry

Next Topic

Stoichiometry deals with the numerical relationship between compounds in a balanced chemical equation.

Stoichiometry

1

concept

Stoichiometry

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Stoichiometry

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Utilize the stoichiometric chart to do all your stoichiometric calculations.

Content
3

example

Stoichiometry Example 1

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

The oxidation of chromium solid is represented by the following equation: 

 

How many moles of chromium (III) oxide are produced when 34.69 g Cr reacts with excess oxygen gas? 

5
Problem

The reaction of potassium chlorate and sucrose is given below: 

If 2.33 x 10-7 formula units of potassium chlorate are reacted, how many grams of carbon dioxide will be produced? 

6
Problem

If the density of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, is 0.789 g/mL, how many milliliters of ethanol are needed to produce 4.8 g of H2O in the following reaction? 

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.