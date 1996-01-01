Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Stoichiometry deals with the numerical relationship between compounds in a balanced chemical equation.
Stoichiometry
Utilize the stoichiometric chart to do all your stoichiometric calculations.
Stoichiometry Example 1
The oxidation of chromium solid is represented by the following equation:
How many moles of chromium (III) oxide are produced when 34.69 g Cr reacts with excess oxygen gas?
The reaction of potassium chlorate and sucrose is given below:
If 2.33 x 10-7 formula units of potassium chlorate are reacted, how many grams of carbon dioxide will be produced?
If the density of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, is 0.789 g/mL, how many milliliters of ethanol are needed to produce 4.8 g of H2O in the following reaction?