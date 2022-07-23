What is the effect of pressure on a liquid's boiling point?

Textbook Question
Which sample contains more molecules: 2.0 L of Cl2 at STP or 3.0 L of CH4 at 300 K and 1150 mmHg? Which sample weighs more?
What is meant by partial pressure?
What is a liquid's heat of vaporization?
List three kinds of crystalline solids, and give an example of each.
Use the kinetic–molecular theory to explain why gas pressure increases if the temperature is raised and the volume is kept constant.
Obtain phase diagrams for water and carbon dioxide.
a. Based on the phase diagram for water, explain how it is possible to skate on ice, that is, solid water.