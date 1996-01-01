Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Solutions

Boiling Point Elevation

Next Topic

Boiling Point Elevation is the phenomenon when adding a solute to a pure solvent results in increased boiling point of the solvent.

Boiling Point Elevation Calculations

1

concept

Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Boiling Point of the solvent will increase with the addition of a solute.

2

example

Boiling Point Elevation Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

An ethylene glycol solution contains 25.2 g of ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) in 99.5 mL of water. Determine the change in boiling point. Assume a density of 1.00 g/mL for water.

4
Problem

Pure water boils at 100ºC. What is the new boiling point of water after the addition of 13.12 g aluminum chloride, AlCl3, to 615 g water?

5
Problem

What is the molality of glucose in an aqueous solution if the boiling point of the solution is 103.15ºC?

6
Problem

Carbon dioxide is dissolved in 722 mL of benzene with a density of 1.59 g/mL. What mass of carbon dioxide would you add to make the boiling point of the solution 104.7ºC?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.