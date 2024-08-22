Textbook Question
Are the α and β forms of the disaccharide lactose enantiomers of each other? Why or why not?
996
views
Are the α and β forms of the disaccharide lactose enantiomers of each other? Why or why not?
D-Fructose can form a six-membered cyclic hemiacetal as well as the more prevalent five-membered cyclic form. Draw the α isomer of D-fructose in the six-membered ring.
Describe the differences between mono-, di-, and polysaccharides.
Carbohydrates provide 4 kcal per gram. If a person eats 200 g per day of digestible carbohydrates, what percentage of a 2000 kcal daily diet would be digestible carbohydrate?