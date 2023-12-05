20. Carbohydrates
Disaccharides
20. Carbohydrates
Disaccharides
1
concept
Types of Disaccharides Concept 1
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Types of Disaccharides Example 1
undefinedm
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Which disaccharide forms a 1,1-glycosidic linkage?
A
Lactose
B
Maltose
C
Trehalose
D
Sucrose
E
Cellulose
4
ProblemProblem
What is the identity of the disaccharide below?
A
Cellulose
B
Sucrose
C
Lactose
D
Maltose
E
Cellobiose
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Disaccharides