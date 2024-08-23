L-Fucose is one of the naturally occurring L monosaccharides. It is present in the short chains of monosaccharides by which blood groups are classified. Compare the structure of L-fucose shown in the margin with the structures of α- and β-D-galactose and answer the following questions.

d. "Fucose” is a common name. Is 6-deoxy-L-galactose a correct name for fucose? Why or why not?