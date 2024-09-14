Name the molecules used for gluconeogenesis. What are the sources of these molecules? Under what conditions would gluconeogenesis occur?
What are the major monosaccharide products produced by digestion of carbohydrates?
Fatty acids from stored triacylglycerols (fat) are not available for gluconeogenesis. Speculate why we do not have the enzymes to directly convert fatty acids into glucose. Plants (especially seeds) do have enzymes to convert fatty acids into carbohydrates. Why are they so lucky?
The pathway that converts glucose to acetyl-CoA is often referred to as an “aerobic oxidation pathway.”
(b) Thinking back to Chapter 20, where does molecular oxygen enter the picture?
What are the products of digestion of proteins, triacylglycerols, maltose, sucrose, lactose, and starch?
What three products are formed from pyruvate under aerobic, anaerobic, and fermentation conditions?
What is the major purpose of the pentose phosphate pathway? What cofactor (coenzyme) is used?