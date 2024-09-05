Skip to main content
Ch.13 Carbohydrates
Chapter 13, Problem 48b
Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.13 CarbohydratesProblem 48b
Chapter 13, Problem 48b

Describe the similarities and differences in the following:
a. amylose and cellulose

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Both amylose and cellulose are polysaccharides, meaning they are long chains of glucose molecules linked together. However, their structure and function differ significantly due to the type of glycosidic bonds and their arrangement.
Identify the similarities: Both amylose and cellulose are composed of glucose monomers. They are both carbohydrates and are formed through condensation reactions, where water is removed as glucose units are joined together.
Examine the structural differences: Amylose consists of glucose units linked by α(1→4) glycosidic bonds, forming a helical structure. In contrast, cellulose is composed of glucose units linked by β(1→4) glycosidic bonds, resulting in a straight, rigid structure.
Discuss the functional differences: Amylose is a component of starch and serves as an energy storage molecule in plants. Cellulose, on the other hand, is a structural component of plant cell walls, providing rigidity and support.
Summarize the key points: While both are glucose-based polysaccharides, amylose is helical and used for energy storage, whereas cellulose is linear and used for structural purposes. The difference in glycosidic bond types (α vs. β) is the primary reason for their distinct properties.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amylose

Amylose is a polysaccharide made up of long, unbranched chains of glucose units linked by α(1→4) glycosidic bonds. It is a component of starch, serving as an energy storage molecule in plants. Due to its helical structure, amylose is less soluble in water compared to its counterpart, amylopectin, and is digested more slowly, providing a gradual release of glucose.
Cellulose

Cellulose is a polysaccharide composed of β(1→4) linked glucose units, forming long, straight chains that aggregate into microfibrils. It is a primary structural component of plant cell walls, providing rigidity and strength. Unlike amylose, cellulose is not digestible by humans due to the lack of enzymes to break down β-glycosidic bonds, making it an important source of dietary fiber.

Structural vs. Storage Polysaccharides

The distinction between structural and storage polysaccharides is crucial in understanding their functions in organisms. Amylose, as a storage polysaccharide, serves to store energy in plants, while cellulose, as a structural polysaccharide, provides support and protection to plant cells. This difference in function is reflected in their chemical structure and bonding, influencing their digestibility and solubility.
