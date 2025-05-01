Problem 1b
Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
b. CH3―CH2―CH2―CH3
Problem 1c
c.
Problem 1f
f. C3H7Cl
Problem 2a
a. C6H12O6
Problem 2b
b. K3PO4
Problem 2d
d.
Problem 2e
e. CH3―CH2―CH2―CH2―CH3
Problem 3b
Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
a. is soluble in water
Problem 3c
c. contains carbon and hydrogen
Problem 4a
b. is a gas at room temperature
Problem 4c
c. contains covalent bonds
Problem 5b
Match each of the following physical and chemical properties with ethane, C2H6 or sodium bromide, NaBr:
b. burns vigorously in air
Problem 5c
a. boils at -89 °C
Problem 7a
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alkanes and cycloalkanes:
a. <IMAGE>
Problem 7c
c.
Problem 10a
Draw the condensed structural formula for alkanes or the line-angle formula for cycloalkanes for each of the following:
c. heptane
Problem 11a
Indicate whether each of the following pairs represent structural isomers or the same molecule:
a.
Problem 12b
b.
Problem 13b
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
c.
Problem 13c
b.
Problem 14a
c.
Problem 15d
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following alkanes:
d. 1-bromo-2-chloroethane
Problem 17a
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following:
a. 3-methylheptane
Problem 17b
b. ethylcyclopentane
Problem 17d
d. 2,3-dichlorohexane
Problem 19d
Heptane, used as a solvent for rubber cement, has a density of 0.68 g/mL, the melting point is -91 °C, and the boiling point 98 °C.
d. Will heptane float on water or sink?
Problem 20c
Nonane has a density of 0.79 g/mL, the melting point is -53 °C, and the boiling point 151 °C.
c. Is nonane soluble in water?
Problem 21b
Write the balanced chemical equation for the complete combustion of each of the following compounds:
b. cyclopropane
Problem 21c
c. 2,3-dimethylhexane
Problem 24a
Identify the following as alkanes, alkenes, cycloalkenes, or alkynes:
a.
