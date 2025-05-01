Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition

Back
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
Back
GOB Chemistry - Timberlake 14th Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch.1 Chemistry in Our Lives19 solutions
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements80 solutions
Ch.3 Matter and Energy53 solutions
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements58 solutions
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry42 solutions
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds57 solutions
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions38 solutions
Ch.8 Gases30 solutions
Ch.9 Solutions50 solutions
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium64 solutions
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons77 solutions
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones82 solutions
Ch.13 Carbohydrates54 solutions
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides91 solutions
Ch.15 Lipids61 solutions
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes84 solutions
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis86 solutions
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production73 solutions