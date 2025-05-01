Problem 1a
Classify each of the following pure substances as an element or a compound:
b. hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)
Problem 1d
Classify each of the following pure substances as an element or a compound:
d. rust (Fe2O3)
Problem 3b
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture:
c. ice (H2O)
Problem 5b
Daniel suggests that Charle include one of the following mixtures in his diet. Classify each of the following as homogeneous or heterogeneous: b. tea
Problem 8a
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:
a. Lemonade has a definite volume but takes the shape of its container
Problem 8b
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:
b. The particles in a tank of oxygen are very far apart.
Problem 8c
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:
c. Helium occupies the entire volume of a balloon.
Problem 9a
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
b. Hydrogen reacts readily with oxygen.
Problem 9b
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
a. Chromium is a steel-gray solid.
Problem 10a
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
b. Apple slices turn brown when they are exposed to air.
Problem 10b
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
a. Neon is a colorless gas at room temperature.
Problem 11d
What type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?
d. A puzzle is cut into 1000 pieces.
Problem 12c
What type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?
c. A tree is cut into boards at a saw mill.
Problem 20a
Water is heated to 145 °F. What is the temperature of the hot water in degrees Celsius?
Problem 20b
During extreme hypothermia, a child's temperature dropped to 20.6 °C. What was his temperature in degrees Fahrenheit?
Problem 21
Discuss the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a roller-coaster ride as the roller-coaster car descends from the top of the ramp.
Problem 23a
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
b. kicking a ball
Problem 23c
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
c. the energy in a lump of coal
Problem 29
If the same amount of heat is supplied to samples of 10.0 g each of aluminum, iron, and copper all at 15.0 °C, which sample would reach the highest temperature (see TABLE 3.11)?
Problem 33c
Use the heat equation to calculate the energy, in joules and calories, for each of the following (see TABLE 3.11):
c. lost when 15.0 g of ethanol, C2H6O, cools from 60.5 °C to −42.0 °C
Problem 39d
Using the energy values for foods (see Table 3.8), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place): d. the grams of fat in one avocado that has 410 kcal, 13 g of carbohydrate, and 5 g of protein
Problem 40a
Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE 3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):
a. the total kilojoules in two tablespoons of crunchy peanut butter that contains 6 g of carbohydrate, 16 g of fat, and 7 g of protein
Problem 41
For dinner, Charles had one cup of clam chowder, which contains 16 g of carbohydrate, 12 g of fat, and 9 g of protein. How much energy, in kilocalories and kilojoules, is in the clam chowder? (Round off the answer for each food type to the tens place.)
Problem 43
A patient receives 3.2 L of intravenous (IV) glucose solution. If 100. mL of the solution contains 5.0 g of glucose (carbohydrate), how many kilocalories did the patient obtain from the glucose solution?
Problem 46a
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:
b. Snow on the ground turns to liquid water.
Problem 46b
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:
a. Dry ice in an ice-cream cart disappears.
Problem 46c
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:
c. Heat is removed from 125 g of liquid water at 0 °C.
Problem 46d
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:
d. Frost (ice) forms on the walls of a freezer unit of a refrigerator.
Problem 55c
Using the values for the heat of fusion, specific heat of water, and/or heat of vaporization, calculate the amount of heat energy in each of the following:
c. kilojoules needed to melt 24.0 g of ice at 0 °C, warm the liquid to 100 °C, and change it to steam at 100 °C
Problem 59c
Using Table 3.9, determine each of the following: c. If Charles consumes 1800 kcal per day, he will maintain his weight. Would he lose weight on his new diet?
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
