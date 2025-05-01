Problem 7c
Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:
c. Demerol, C15H22ClNO2
Problem 8b
Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:
a. salt substitute, KCl
Problem 9a
Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
a. contains C, N, and O
Problem 9d
Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
b. begins with helium
Problem 12b
Give the symbol of the element described by each of the following:
a. the alkaline earth metal in Period 2
Problem 13e
Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:
e. located in Group 8A (18)
Problem 14a
Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:
a. located in Group 2A (2)
Problem 16b
Juan added the following elements to the soil to improve potato production. Identify the group and period for and classify each as an alkali metal, an alkaline earth metal, a transition element, or a nonmetal:
b. Cu
Problem 19b
Identify each of the following as describing either a proton, a neutron, or an electron:
a. has the smallest mass
Problem 24c
Is each of the following statements true or false?
c. Neutrons repel each other.
Problem 25
On a dry day, your hair flies apart when you brush it. How would you explain this?
Problem 26
Sometimes clothes cling together when removed from a dryer. What kinds of charges are on the clothes?
Problem 27c
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
c. number of particles in the nucleus
Problem 27d
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
d. number of electrons in a neutral atom
Problem 31d
How many protons and electrons are there in a neutral atom of each of the following elements?
a. argon
Problem 38c
Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with each of the following characteristics:
c. 25 electrons and 28 neutrons
Problem 39a
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
a. Write the atomic symbol for each of these atoms.
Problem 39b
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
b. How are these isotopes alike?
Problem 39c
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
c. How are they different?
Problem 39d
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
d. Why is the atomic mass of argon listed on the periodic table not a whole number?
Problem 44
Indium consists of two isotopes, 11349In and 11549In. If the atomic mass for indium on the periodic table is 114.8, are there more atoms of 11349In or 11549In in a sample of indium?
Problem 56e
What is the group number and number of valence electrons for each of the following elements?
e. barium
Problem 57c
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:
c. calcium
Problem 57e
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:
e. gallium
Problem 68
Fill in the following blanks using larger or smaller, higher or lower. Mg has a _______ atomic size and a _______ ionization energy than Cs.
Problem 73d
Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3:
1. decreases
2. increases
3. remains the same
Going down Group 6A (16),
d. the number of valence electrons _________
Problem 74d
Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3:
1. decreases
2. increases
3. remains the same
Going from left to right across Period 4,
d. the number of valence electrons ________
Problem 75b
Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
b. ionization energy
Problem 75c
Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
c. number of protons
Problem 80b
Use Rutherford's gold-foil experiment to answer each of the following:
b. How did the results differ from what he expected?
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Back