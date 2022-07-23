Skip to main content
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 9b

Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
a. Chromium is a steel-gray solid.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. A physical property is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity (e.g., color, state, melting point). A chemical property describes a substance's ability to undergo a chemical change or reaction (e.g., flammability, reactivity).
Step 2: Analyze the given property. The problem states that chromium is a steel-gray solid. This describes the appearance and state of chromium, which are observable characteristics.
Step 3: Determine if observing this property involves a chemical change. Since describing the color and state of chromium does not involve altering its chemical composition, this is a physical property.
Step 4: Conclude that the property described (steel-gray solid) is a physical property because it pertains to the observable characteristics of chromium without any chemical transformation.
Step 5: Remember that physical properties can often be observed directly, while chemical properties require a reaction to be observed.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Property

A physical property is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. Examples include color, density, melting point, and state of matter. In the context of the question, the description of chromium as a 'steel-gray solid' is a physical property, as it pertains to its appearance and state.
Chemical Property

A chemical property refers to a substance's ability to undergo a specific chemical change or reaction. This includes reactivity with other chemicals, flammability, and acidity. Unlike physical properties, chemical properties can only be observed during a chemical reaction, which alters the substance's identity.
Elemental Characteristics

Elements are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means. Each element has unique properties that define its behavior in chemical reactions. Chromium, as a transition metal, exhibits specific elemental characteristics, such as its solid state at room temperature and its metallic luster, which contribute to its classification in the periodic table.
