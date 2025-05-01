3. Solving Word Problems
Percent Problem Solving
Saphia's lunch bill was . She wants to leave an tip. How much should the tip be?1views
Carson bought some new sneaker on sale for . The sale price was of the original price. What was the original price?1views
If sales tax on a \$36 pair of shoes is \$1.26, find the sales tax on a pair of shoes.1views
Suppose the local sales tax rate is and you buy a car for . What is the car's total cost?
Hint: Find how much tax is due first.1views