Composition of Functions

Intermediate Algebra
Given the functions f(x)=x+4f\left(x\right)=\sqrt{x+4} and g(x)=(x−2)2−4g\left(x\right)=\left(x-2\right)^2-4, find (f∘g)(x)\left(f\circ g\right)\left(x\right) and (g∘f)(x)\left(g\circ f\right)\left(x\right).
Given the functions f(x)=1x2−2f(x)=\frac{1}{x^2-2} and g(x)=x+2g(x)=\sqrt{x+2}, find (f∘g)(x)(f\circ g)(x) and (g∘f)(x)(g\circ f)(x).
Given the functions f(x)=x+3f(x)=x+3 and g(x)=x2g(x)=x^2, find (f∘g)(2)(f\circ g)(2) and (g∘f)(2)(g\circ f)(2).