Composition of Functions

Given the functions f ( x ) = x + 4 f\left(x\right)=\sqrt{x+4} and g ( x ) = ( x − 2 ) 2 − 4 g\left(x\right)=\left(x-2\right)^2-4 , find ( f ∘ g ) ( x ) \left(f\circ g\right)\left(x\right) and ( g ∘ f ) ( x ) \left(g\circ f\right)\left(x\right) .