4. Graphs and Functions
Slope-Intercept Form
4. Graphs and Functions
Slope-Intercept Form
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
In the graph shown, identify the -intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.1views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the equation of a line given its slope and -intercept. Write in slope-intercept form.
Slope =
-intercept =1views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the equation of a line given its slope and -intercept. Write in slope-intercept form.
Slope =
-intercept =1views
- Multiple Choice
Identify the intercept & slope of . Then graph the equation.1views