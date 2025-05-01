A square garden has sides of . The gardener reduces each side by to make space for a pathway. What is the percent decrease in the perimeter of the garden?
- 1. Review of Real Numbers1h 33m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities2h 56m
- 3. Solving Word Problems1h 25m
- 4. Graphs and Functions2h 48m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 12m
- 7. Factoring1h 30m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Functions2h 21m
- 9. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers2h 33m
- 10. Quadratic Equations and Functions1h 23m
- 11. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions1h 5m
- 12. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations58m
- 13. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem Coming soon
Struggling with Intermediate Algebra?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Suppose the local sales tax rate is and you buy a car for . What is the car's total cost?
Hint: Find how much tax is due first.
Watch next
Master Translating Percent Problems with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Saphia's lunch bill was . She wants to leave an tip. How much should the tip be?
Carson bought some new sneaker on sale for . The sale price was of the original price. What was the original price?
If sales tax on a \$36 pair of shoes is \$1.26, find the sales tax on a pair of shoes.
A city's population grew from to people in one year. What is the percent increase in population?
A smartphone originally costs \$800 but is now sold for . Determine the percent decrease in price.
Last season, a farmer harvested of rice. Due to improved techniques, the harvest is estimated to increase by this season. How much rice is the farmer looking to harvest this season?