Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
15. Chemical Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
15. Chemical Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 17
Next
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Energy Diagrams / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which statement best describes the role of the reaction coordinate in an energy diagram?
A
It represents the energy level of the reactants.
B
It measures the stability of the products.
C
It shows the progress of the reaction from reactants to products.
D
It indicates the energy level of the transition state.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer