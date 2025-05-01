Skip to main content
15. Chemical Equilibrium
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
15. Chemical Equilibrium
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Rate of Reaction / Problem 1
Problem 1
What effect does increasing temperature have on the rate of a chemical reaction?
A
It decreases the rate by reducing the energy of collisions.
B
It increases the rate by increasing the energy and frequency of collisions.
C
It decreases the rate by reducing the frequency of collisions.
D
It has no effect on the reaction rate.
