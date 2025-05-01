- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
What is the oxidation number of an element in its natural state?
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in SO2.
Determine the oxidation number of phosphorus in PO43-.
In the mnemonic 'LEO the lion goes GER', what does 'LEO' stand for?
In the reaction Zn + CuSO4 → ZnSO4 + Cu, which substance is oxidized?
Which of the following statements correctly differentiates between an oxidizing agent and a reducing agent?
What is the role of an oxidizing agent in a redox reaction?
Using the activity series chart, can magnesium displace copper from copper sulfate?
Why do elements at the top of the activity series chart have the greatest tendency to lose electrons?
Which of the following best describes oxidation in a redox reaction?
For the reaction: 2Fe3+ + 2I- → 2Fe2+ + I2, identify the half reactions.
Analyze the following redox reaction and identify the oxidation and reduction half reactions: 2H2S + O2 → 2S + 2H2O.
Which ion is typically added to balance redox reactions in acidic solutions?
What is the additional step required when balancing redox reactions in basic solutions?
How would you modify the balanced redox reaction in acidic solution: Cr2O72- + Fe2+ → Cr3+ + Fe3+ to balance it in basic solution?
What is the function of a voltmeter in a galvanic cell?
In a galvanic cell with zinc and copper electrodes, which direction do electrons flow?
In an electrolytic cell with copper and tin electrodes, what is the overall reaction?