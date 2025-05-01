Skip to main content
16. Oxidation and Reduction
Download worksheet
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Galvanic Cell (Simplified) / Problem 18
Problem 18
In an electrolytic cell with copper and tin electrodes, what is the overall reaction?
A
Copper(II) ions are reduced to copper solid, and tin solid is oxidized to tin(II) ions.
B
Tin solid is reduced to tin(II) ions, and copper(II) ions are oxidized to copper solid.
C
Copper solid is reduced to copper(II) ions, and tin(II) ions are oxidized to tin solid.
D
Tin(II) ions are reduced to tin solid, and copper solid is oxidized to copper(II) ions.
