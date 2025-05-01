Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Back
16. Oxidation and Reduction
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Redox Reactions / Problem 5
Problem 5
In the reaction Zn + CuSO
4
→ ZnSO
4
+ Cu, which substance is oxidized?
A
CuSO
4
B
Cu
C
Zn
D
ZnSO
4
