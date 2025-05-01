Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
16. Oxidation and Reduction
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
16. Oxidation and Reduction
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
16 of 18
Next
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Galvanic Cell (Simplified) / Problem 16
Problem 16
What is the function of a voltmeter in a galvanic cell?
A
To measure the voltage or electrical potential difference generated by the cell.
B
To increase the current flow in the cell.
C
To store electrical energy.
D
To maintain the temperature of the cell.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer