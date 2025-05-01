Introduction to Chemistry
In a store, there are 10 apples (inexact) and the price is \$1.50 per apple (exact). The inexact count reflects possible variation, while the exact price remains consistent.
In a recipe, you need 3 eggs (exact) and 250 grams of flour (inexact). The exact number ensures consistency in the number of eggs, while the inexact measurement allows for slight variations in flour quantity.
In a laboratory, you have 5 beakers (inexact) and 100 milliliters of water (exact). The inexact count reflects possible uncertainty, while the exact measurement provides precision.
In a classroom, there are 30 chairs (exact) and the temperature is 22 degrees Celsius (exact). Both values are considered exact in this context.