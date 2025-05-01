Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Problem 23
Problem 24
Problem 25
Problem 26
Problem 27
Problem 28
Problem 29
Problem 30
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Significant Figures: In Calculations / Problem 19
Problem 19
Round the number 7.856 to three significant figures.
A
7.85
B
7.8
C
7.9
D
7.86
