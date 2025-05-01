Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Dimensional Analysis / Problem 27
Problem 27
What is the primary role of conversion factors in dimensional analysis?
A
To cancel out unwanted units and isolate the desired unit.
B
To simplify the calculation process.
C
To provide a precise measurement of a unit.
D
To increase the number of significant figures.
