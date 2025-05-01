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4. Atoms and Elements - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 34
4. Atoms and Elements - Part 1 of 2!
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4. Atoms and Elements / Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment / Problem 34
Problem 34
What observation during the Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment led to the conclusion that atoms have a dense nucleus?
A
All alpha particles passed through the foil without deflection
B
Alpha particles emitted light upon contact with the foil
C
Alpha particles were absorbed by the foil
D
Alpha particles were deflected at large angles
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