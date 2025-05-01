Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
7. Chemical Reactions
7. Chemical Reactions
7. Chemical Reactions / Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) / Problem 6
Problem 6
Given the unbalanced equation: C
3
H
8
+ O
2
→ CO
2
+ H
2
O, what are the correct coefficients to balance it?
A
2, 3, 3, 4
B
2, 5, 3, 2
C
1, 5, 3, 4
D
1, 4, 3, 3
