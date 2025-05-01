Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
7. Chemical Reactions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Problem 23
Problem 24
7. Chemical Reactions / Electrolytes (Simplified) / Problem 21
Problem 21
What is a key difference between the molecular structure of sugars and alcohols that affects their properties as non-electrolytes?
A
Alcohols have ionic bonds, while sugars have covalent bonds, affecting their non-electrolyte behavior.
B
Sugars have ionic bonds, while alcohols have covalent bonds, affecting their non-electrolyte behavior.
C
Sugars have a higher number of hydroxyl groups compared to alcohols, affecting their solubility and non-electrolyte behavior.
D
Alcohols have a higher number of hydroxyl groups compared to sugars, affecting their solubility and non-electrolyte behavior.
