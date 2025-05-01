Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
7. Chemical Reactions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Problem 23
Problem 24
7. Chemical Reactions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
20 of 24
Next
7. Chemical Reactions / Electrolytes (Simplified) / Problem 20
Problem 20
How does the reversible reaction of hydrofluoric acid in water illustrate the behavior of weak electrolytes?
A
It shows that weak electrolytes completely dissociate, forming a static equilibrium.
B
It shows that weak electrolytes form covalent bonds with water molecules.
C
It shows that weak electrolytes do not dissociate at all, remaining as molecules.
D
It shows that weak electrolytes partially dissociate, forming a dynamic equilibrium between ions and molecules.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer