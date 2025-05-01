Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Acid-Base Reactions
Acid-Base Reactions
14. Acids and Bases / Acid-Base Reactions / Problem 4
Problem 4
Analyze the reaction mechanism when acetic acid reacts with sodium hydroxide.
A
Acetic acid reacts with sodium hydroxide to form carbon dioxide and water
B
Acetic acid donates a proton to hydroxide, forming water and sodium acetate
C
Acetic acid accepts a proton from hydroxide, forming water and sodium acetate
D
Acetic acid reacts with sodium to form hydrogen gas and sodium acetate
