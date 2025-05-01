Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Acid-Base Reactions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Acid-Base Reactions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
14. Acids and Bases / Acid-Base Reactions / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following metals will NOT react with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas?
A
Copper
B
Magnesium
C
Zinc
D
Iron
AI tutor
0
Show Answer