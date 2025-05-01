Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Acid-Base Reactions
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Acid-Base Reactions
14. Acids and Bases / Acid-Base Reactions / Problem 3
Problem 3
Without balancing, determine the products formed when phosphoric acid reacts with calcium carbonate.
A
Water, carbon dioxide, and calcium phosphate
B
Calcium phosphate and hydrogen gas
C
Calcium carbonate and water
D
Carbon dioxide and calcium hydroxide
