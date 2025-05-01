Skip to main content
Arrhenius Acid and Base
14. Acids and Bases / Arrhenius Acid and Base / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does the Bronsted-Lowry definition of acids and bases differ from the Arrhenius definition?
A
Bronsted-Lowry definition only applies to aqueous solutions.
B
Bronsted-Lowry definition is identical to Arrhenius definition.
C
Bronsted-Lowry definition focuses on electron pairs.
D
Bronsted-Lowry definition includes proton donors and acceptors, not limited to aqueous solutions.
