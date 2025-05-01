Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Arrhenius Acid and Base
Arrhenius Acid and Base
14. Acids and Bases / Arrhenius Acid and Base / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is a major limitation of the Arrhenius definition of acids and bases?
A
It cannot identify acids and bases in gaseous states.
B
It does not account for the strength of acids and bases.
C
It only applies to reactions in aqueous solutions.
D
It only applies to organic compounds.
