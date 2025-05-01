Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Arrhenius Acid and Base
Arrhenius Acid and Base
14. Acids and Bases / Arrhenius Acid and Base / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following compounds is classified as an Arrhenius base?
A
H
2
SO
4
B
NaOH
C
CO
2
D
HCl
