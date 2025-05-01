Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Auto-Ionization
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
14. Acids and Bases / Auto-Ionization / Problem 4
Problem 4
Given that K
w
is 2.0 x 10
-14
at 35 degrees Celsius, what is the concentration of hydroxide ions if the concentration of hydronium ions is 2.0 x 10
-7
M?
A
1.0 x 10
-7
M
B
2.0 x 10
-7
M
C
2.0 x 10
-14
M
D
1.0 x 10
-14
M
