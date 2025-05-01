Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Auto-Ionization
Auto-Ionization
14. Acids and Bases / Auto-Ionization / Problem 2
Problem 2
In the autoionization of water, which molecule acts as the Bronsted-Lowry acid?
A
The hydroxide ion
B
The water molecule accepting a proton
C
The hydronium ion
D
The water molecule donating a proton
