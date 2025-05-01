Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Auto-Ionization
Auto-Ionization
Problem 5
What happens to the value of K
w
as the temperature increases?
A
K
w
becomes zero
B
K
w
increases
C
K
w
remains constant
D
K
w
decreases
