Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the chemical formula for the hydroxide ion?
A
OH
-
B
H
+
C
H
2
O
D
O
2
-
AI tutor
0
Show Answer