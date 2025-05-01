Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following statements correctly describes a difference between balancing redox reactions in acidic and basic solutions?
A
Both acidic and basic solutions require the addition of water molecules.
B
Basic solutions require the addition of hydroxide ions, while acidic solutions require the addition of protons.
C
Basic solutions require the addition of electrons, while acidic solutions do not.
D
Acidic solutions require the addition of hydroxide ions, while basic solutions require the addition of protons.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer