Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the first step in balancing redox reactions in acidic solutions?
A
Add electrons to both sides of the equation.
B
Add water molecules to both sides of the equation.
C
Add hydroxide ions to both sides of the equation.
D
Separate the reaction into oxidation and reduction half-reactions.
