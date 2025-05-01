Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Bonding Preferences
Bonding Preferences
10. Chemical Bonding / Bonding Preferences / Problem 2
Problem 2
How many bonds does boron, an element in group 3A, typically form?
A
Three bonds
B
Four bonds
C
Two bonds
D
One bond
