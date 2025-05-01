Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Bonding Preferences
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Bonding Preferences
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
10. Chemical Bonding / Bonding Preferences / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is a lone pair in the context of molecular bonding?
A
A pair of electrons shared between two atoms.
B
A pair of electrons that are not involved in bonding and belong to a single atom.
C
A single electron that participates in bonding.
D
A pair of electrons that are transferred from one atom to another.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer