Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Bonding Preferences
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Bonding Preferences
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
10. Chemical Bonding / Bonding Preferences / Problem 5
Problem 5
Synthesize the information on bonding preferences to predict the structure of methane (CH
4
).
A
Linear
B
Bent
C
Trigonal planar
D
Tetrahedral
AI tutor
0
Show Answer