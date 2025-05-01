Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Buffers
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Buffers
14. Acids and Bases / Buffers / Problem 4
Problem 4
At what point during titration does an ideal buffer occur?
A
At the starting point.
B
At the endpoint.
C
At the half equivalence point.
D
At the equivalence point.
