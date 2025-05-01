Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Buffers
14. Acids and Bases / Buffers / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is the buffer range for effective buffering?
A
Between a 2:1 and 1:2 ratio of weak acid to conjugate base.
B
Between a 10:1 and 1:10 ratio of weak acid to conjugate base.
C
Between a 5:1 and 1:5 ratio of weak acid to conjugate base.
D
Between a 1:1 and 1:1 ratio of weak acid to conjugate base.
