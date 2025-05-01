Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Buffers
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
14. Acids and Bases / Buffers / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does a buffer solution neutralize added strong acids?
A
The conjugate base in the buffer reacts with the added strong acid to neutralize it.
B
The buffer increases the pH to neutralize the strong acid.
C
The weak acid in the buffer reacts with the added strong acid to neutralize it.
D
The buffer decreases the pH to neutralize the strong acid.
